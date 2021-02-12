Dixon man arrested on gun charges

The Dixon Police Department conducted an investigation after receiving information about a person illegally possessing a firearm.
The investigation lead police to identify the suspect as Michael M. Otero, 36, of Dixon. A search warrant was conducted at a home where they recovered a firearm.
On Tuesday, Otero was located by police in the 200 block of South Hennepin Avenue in Dixon where he was arrested.
Otero was charged with:
- Unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon (Class 2 felony)
- Unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a felon (Class 2 felony)
- Possession of a firearm without a requisite firearm owner’s identification card (Class A misdemeanor)
Otero is being held in the Lee County Jail pending a bond hearing.