Peter E. Aust, 36, of Dixon, Ill., was arrested on Oct. 25, 2022 in the 200 block of West Everett Street for several drug charges. They are:

Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance Within 500 Feet of a Nursing Home (2 counts), being Class X Felonies.

Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance within 500 Feet of a School, being a Class X Felony.

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, being a Class X Felony.

Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance (3 counts), being Class 1 Felonies.

Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, being a Class 2 Felony.

Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (3 counts), being Class 4 Felonies.

The Dixon Police Department began a criminal investigation regarding the sale of suspected cocaine in Dixon back in May 2022, according to a Tuesday Dixon police release. Through the course of the investigation, the Dixon Police Department identified Aust as the suspect.

Peter Aust (courtesy of Dixon Police Department)

As a result of the investigation, Aust was taken into custody without incident. He was processed and taken to the Lee County Law Enforcement Building.

