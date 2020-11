Mark R. Much, 51, of Dixon, Illinois.

The Dixon Police arrested a man after the completion of a drug investigation.

Mark R. Much, 51, of Dixon, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with the following:

Unlawful delivery of methamphetamine (Class 2 felony)

Unlawful possession of methamphetamine (Class 3 felony)

Unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (Class 3 felony)

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Class 4 felony)

Much is currently in the Lee County Jail.