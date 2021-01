The Dixon Police Department arrested Justin A. Altherr, 32, of Dixon, on two counts of sexual assault of a child on Friday.

A criminal investigation was began in December of 2020 in which Altherr was identified as the suspect.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Altherr with a bond of $500,000 and he was taken into custody without incident.

Altherr was taken to the Lee County Jail after not being able to post bond.