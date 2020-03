A Dixon man is now in Lee County Jail and facing multiple charges after being arrested for drug possession Sunday evening.

Police responded to the 1300 block of N. Galena Avenue at approximately 6:14 p.m. to arrest 30-year-old Nathan M. Cohoon.

Cohoon is being charged for unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver (between 5 and 15 grams), unlawful possession of methamphetamine (between 5 and 15 grams) and possession of drug paraphernalia.