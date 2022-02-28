A 43-year-old Dixon, Ill., man faces felony charges after an incident last week.

David W. Dublo was arrested in the 200 block of East 6th Street shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, a news release says.

He faces charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card, possession of firearm ammunition without a firearms owner’s identification card, two counts of resisting a peace officer, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on a revoked driver’s license and leaving the scene of an accident, the release says.

Dublo was transported to Lee County Jail.