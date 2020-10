A Dixon, Ill., man is being held in Lee County Jail after Dixon police finished a drug investigation Monday.

Olen R. Gulbrandson, 31, faces two Class 2 felony counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and two Class 3 felony counts of unlawful possession of methamphetammine.

Gulbrandson was processed at the Dixon Police Department and then transported to the Lee County Jail.