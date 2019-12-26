Dixon man makes waves across Illinois with lit up Peace Signs

Mark Stach is an Iraq War Veteran. Last year he had a freak accident on a trampoline and decided it was time to get rid of it. As he was taking it down he realized that the frame of it was a perfect size.

With that he put some lights on it and turned it into a Peace Sign. The sign was placed on top of his house and gained a lot of popularity in Dixon and the surrounding area’s.

This year Stach and his family went out looking for trampolines to create more Peace Signs. They made 15 signs that are displayed in Dixon, Sterling, Rock Falls, Davenport, and Cambridge.

Next year he hopes to expand to more cities and states.