The Dixon Park District will open its new facility on Aug. 19.

The Dixon Park District will unveil its new facility at 3 p.m. Aug. 19 at 1312 Washington Ave.

The grand opening celebration will include a ceremony, tours of the facility, and some light refreshments, according to a city release Monday.

The facility is home to two full-size basketball courts, two automated volleyball nets, and two automated batting cages. In addition, there’s a community room with an interactive gaming system, an outdoor patio, and the Dixon Park District administrative offices.

This first-of-its-kind facility was made possible through the Park District’s partnership with the City of Dixon, Sauk Valley Bank, and Trinity Financial.

Details on admission, hours, programs and more will be released in the next two weeks, the release said. Follow Dixon Park District on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, or go to dixonparkdistrict.com for more information.