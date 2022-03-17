Nature lovers, rejoice! Expect major upgrades of two cornerstones of the Dixon Park District!

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources awarded the Dixon Park District with a $185,600 grant through the State’s FY ’21 Recreational Trails Program, according to a release from the Dixon Park District. The program is supported by funding from the Federal Highway Administration program.

The Lowell Parkway Trail and Meadows will undergo major upgrades.

Beginning in May, the Lowell Parkway Trail and Meadows will undergo major upgrades, aimed at enhancing the safety, accessibility and enjoyment of those areas. Planned upgrades include:

• An observation deck with a telescopic viewer along the Rock River in the Meadows

• Wi-Fi in the Meadows

• Blue Light emergency phone stations in the Meadows

• Improved lighting at the trailhead parking lots

• Improved signage throughout the Meadows marking the trails

• Several education platforms throughout the Meadows

• Bike repair stations at the trailheads

• Repair work on some of the trails that have suffered erosion over the past few years because of heavy rainfall

The budget for Dixon Park District’s upcoming fiscal year includes $50,000, providing the matching funds necessary for the grant, and work is expected to be finished by April 2024.

