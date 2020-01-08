Dixon Police are asking for help locating wanted man

The Dixon Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jared Mon, 18.

Mon is wanted on three Dixon Police Department’s arrest warrants for dangerous drugs, theft under $500, and failure to appear. He is also wanted in Ogle County for illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor. There are also charges pending in Lee County for aggravated fleeing to elude and additional driving related charges.

Mon was recently seen driving a blue 2008 Ford Escape with Florida registration.

Anyone with information on Mon’s whereabouts is asked to call the Dixon Police Department at 815-288-4411 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-Caught-U (1-888-228-4488).

Callers who provide information that lead to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.00.