Dixon Public Schools placed on ‘internal lockdown’ after suggested threat

UPDATE: Dixon Police have identified the caller and determined that “no credible threat ever existed.”

EARLIER UPDATE: Dixon Public Schools were placed on “internal lockdown” Monday after receiving a call that suggested absent students might lead to “another Milby situation.”

Matt Milby was a former student of Dixon High School who opened fire in the high school and was shot by Dixon Police Officer Mark Dallas in May 2018.

Dixon High School received a telephone call from an unknown man around 9 a.m. who said “the school should be looking into students that failed to attend school today, as they might have another Milby situation.”

“With any comments or threat, the safety and security of our students and staff is our utmost priority and we take any threats with the utmost seriousness. The Dixon Police Department along with the Dixon Public Schools Administration have been and will continue to investigate the telephone call that was received this morning,” the police department said in a news release.

Due to the telephone call that was received, the Dixon Public Schools were placed on “internal lockdown” around 9:15 a.m. Police said internal lockdown “allows the students and staff to move freely around within the school and classes continue as planned, but no one is allowed to leave the building and people are vetted that are wanting to enter the school as well.”

Police “don’t anticipate or believe there is any threat to the students and staff at the Dixon High School, but while erring on the side caution, the department will have extra personnel at the schools.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Dixon Police Department at 815-288-4411.