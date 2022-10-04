Matthew Milby, a former student of Dixon High School who opened fire inside the school in May 2018, was sentenced to 30 years in jail on Tuesday.

Milby was sentenced to 30 years for shooting at the school resource officer and 30 years for shooting at a teacher, but the sentences will be served concurrently.

The officer, Mark Dallas, returned fire, injuring Milby and then arresting him.

Milby was charged with three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, which are Class X felonies, in 2018.

Milby will only have to serve 85 percent of the sentence, meaning he could be free after 25-plus years.