Carlie Hamburg of Dixon went through quite an ordeal.

She caught COVID-19 just days after getting married. Before she knew it, she was in the hospital with a severe case of COVID-19.

Hamburg’s ordeal lasted for a little more than 17 weeks. On Friday, she was able to return home.

“I had no idea when I left that morning that I wasn’t going to be home for 4 1/2 months,” she said. “I never would’ve imagined it in a million years. You never think it’s going to happen to you,” said Hamburg.

It all happened in a blink of an eye: She got married on Sept. 18, and on the 27th she tested positive for COVID-19.

“I was on the ventilator and ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, a kind of life support.) The vent still wasn’t doing anything,” said Hamburg. “I think (I had) four near-death experiences between the 121 days.”

She wasn’t vaccinated when she got the virus but now she’ll have to wait if she decides to get vaccinated.

“I have to wait a certain amount of time. There’s some guidelines that I have to wait for. Until I can get vaccinated, my immune system is still a little too weak,” said Hamburg.

She’s taking it day by day.

“I’m getting more comfortable, like being at home with Brandon, my dog, and all of that and learning how to get around the house again,” said Hamburg.