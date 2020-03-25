DJ turns his attic into a club and offers concerts via Facebook Live

Fighting the Coronavirus means no crowds and for DJ’s that means no shows.



Landon Murray has been DJing for more than 20 years. When the outbreak started he decided to keep the party going by turning his attic into a club.



“So total I had about five or six parties that had canceled on me,” said Murray. “I said well I’ll just bring the club to people’s living rooms so at least I still enjoy what I’m doing and still make people have a good time dancing to the music that they like.”

Murray now hosts his shows online via Facebook Live.