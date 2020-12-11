DNR announces deer harvest results

YOSEMITE NTL PARK, CA – AUGUST 28: Two deer graze in a Yosemite Valley field on August 28, 2013 in Yosemite National Park, California. As the Rim Fire continues to burn on the western edge of Yosemite National Park, the valley floor of the park remains open. The Rim Fire has charred more than 190,000 acres of forest and is currently 30 percent contained. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has announced a preliminary total of 76,579 deer were taken by hunters during the seven-day 2020 Illinois Firearm Deer Season that concluded Sunday, Dec. 6. A final total of 75,417 deer were harvested during the firearm season in 2019, a news release says.

The preliminary harvest for the second segment of the firearm season (Dec. 3-6) was 29,432, compared with 25,176 during the second season in 2019. The preliminary harvest for the first segment of this year’s firearm season (Nov. 20-22) was 47,147 deer.

Remaining 2020-21 deer season hunting opportunities in Illinois in the weeks ahead include:

• Muzzleloader-Only Deer Season, Dec. 11-13;

• Late-Winter Antlerless-Only Deer Season and CWD Deer Season (in designated counties only), Dec. 31, 2020 – Jan. 3, 2021 and Jan. 15-17, 2021; and

• Archery Deer Season, which continues through Jan. 17, 2021.

A map showing the counties open to the Late-Winter and CWD seasons can be found at:

https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/programs/CWD/Documents/Late_Winter_CWD_Map.pdf

For more deer hunting information, visit:

https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/hunting/Pages/DeerHunting.aspx

A table of preliminary Firearm Deer Season harvest totals for 2020 by county, and comparable totals for 2019, is below.