Do something special for your fur baby on National Make a Dog’s Day

A local animal shelter and car dealership have partnered up for a month-long, nationwide effort to help last-to-be-adopted pets find loving homes.

The Subaru Loves Pets initiative between the Quad City Animal Welfare Center and McLaughlin Subaru began Friday, Oct. 1.

Since then, McLaughlin Subaru has been donating $100 for every pet adopted from the animal shelter and will continue doing so through Sunday, Oct. 31.

In addition, Subaru will be celebrating its 3rd annual National Make a Dog’s Day Friday, Oct. 22.

On this day, all dog lovers are invited to do something extra special for their favorite dog, take a picture and post it on social media with #MakeADogsDay.

