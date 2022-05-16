The city of Davenport has opened the fourth round of funding for the popular Davenport DREAM Project.

$900,000 in funding is available for new and existing homeowners who would like to revitalize their properties within the DREAM Project area, according to a Monday release. Over the past three years, the DREAM Project has awarded nearly $2.7 million to revitalize 138 properties.

“The DREAM Project has been a greatly appreciated gift,” Nadia, a previous DREAM recipient, said in the city release. “Everyone has been so excited for me, even strangers have stopped in their cars to complement on my house! It has also gotten the neighbors excited about repairing their homes. I am very grateful and thankful for this program and hope for its continued success.”

Homeowners can get up to $20,000 to make exterior improvements to their property.

Applications for the fourth round of the Davenport DREAM Project will be accepted May 16 – June 3, 2022. Applicants are eligible for a grant up to $20,000 to make exterior improvements to their property.

DREAM Project funding is available to residents in designated neighborhoods in the community, and participants who receive funding through the DREAM Project must reside in the property to which they are making improvements. Current homeowners within the DREAM Plus area are not eligible to apply.

Homeowners within the shaded area in this map are eligible to apply for assistance.

The Davenport DREAM Project can help current and future homeowners and DIY-ers build vibrant spaces within the city of Davenport, all while engaging and building a more connected community, according to the project website.

The Davenport DREAM Project is a neighborhood restoration project that hopes to inspire a renewed interest in the unique architecture and character found in the city of Davenport’s heritage neighborhoods. It’s hoped that the restoration of one home leads to the rebuilding and engagement of an entire community.

More information on the on the program can be found at www.davenportdreamproject.com.