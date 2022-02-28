EveryChild, the nonprofit formerly known as the Child Abuse Council, is now accepting nominations for its Champions for Every Child awards.

Three awards go each year to an individual, a business or nonprofit, and a young adult 18 or under to celebrate the community leaders who dedicate their time, expertise, or donations to ensuring a safe, healthy childhood for all.

“These local heroes too often go unsung, yet every day, they’re working for every child right alongside us,” Mark Mathews, EveryChild’s executive director, said in a Monday release. “Childhood well-being is a community issue, and it’s our privilege to lift up their example with the Champions for Every Child recognition.”

Moline-based EveryChild is looking for a few good champions for children in the area.

Between now and March 21, anyone in the community can nominate any person or organization they feel represents EveryChild’s mission, vision, and values. A panel made up of two staff members, two board members, and two previous award winners will review nominations and recommend recipients to the executive director and board chairperson.

Recipients of this year’s Champions for Every Child recognition will be honored at the organization’s Celebrate Every Child Gala on Thursday, April 28, at the Quad Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf.

To make a nomination, fill out the brief form at foreverychild.org/blog/champions.