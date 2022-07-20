The Rock Island Police Department is asking for your help to identify a person of interest in a hit-and-run investigation.

Can you identify this woman for #RIPD? We are looking for this person in relation to a hit and run investigation. Anyone with information, please contact us at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app. pic.twitter.com/y5bdzOXsIO — Rock Island Police (@RockIslandPD) July 20, 2022

Anyone with information should call 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.