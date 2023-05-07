On Tuesday, May 16, one of Iowa’s leading experts on dementia research – Dr. Elaine Eshbaugh – will give an informal presentation – “Dementia is More Than Memory Loss” – about living with or caring for someone with dementia. The event is free and open to the public at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Quartet Senior Living, 3150 Glenbrook Circle South, Bettendorf, according to news release.

Author and professor of Gerontology & Family Services at the University of Northern Iowa, Eshbaugh will share about how diseases of the brain that cause dementia can change the way a person experiences the world, including how they see, taste, smell hear and touch. Participants will learn how to interact with those with dementia in a way that promotes a positive quality of life.

As a champion for creating dementia-friendly communities, Amy Gutknecht of Quartet Senior Living in Bettendorf, says it’s important it is to create a better understanding of dementia, and organizing next month’s event.

“Our goal is to help communities – including the Quad Cities — across Iowa become better equipped to support people living with dementia and their caregivers,” Gutknecht said. “A dementia-friendly community is one that is informed, safe and respectful of individuals with the disease, their families and caregivers. It also provides supportive options that foster quality of life.”

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, at least 66,000 people are living with dementia in Iowa, and this number is expected to grow to at least 73,000 by 2025. “As we see the number of people affected by dementia increase, it’s so important that we raise public awareness,” Gutknecht said. “Our hope is that conversations, like this upcoming talk by Dr. Eshbaugh, will help to inform and educate – which is a key first step.”

For more information, please call 563-202-5295 or visit here.