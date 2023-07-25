UnityPoint Clinic Internal Medicine & Dermatology – John Deere Road, has announced that David Ade, MD, has joined its team. ‘

Dr. David Ade (UnityPoint)

Ade brings more than 30 years of medical experience from a private practice. “I’m excited to join UnityPoint Clinic and continue providing excellent care,” he said. “I look forward to becoming part of a trusted care team with the strength of an integrated health system to help care for my patients.”

Patients wishing to re-establish care with Ade should call 309-623-7100 or visit here. UnityPoint Clinic Internal Medicine & Dermatology – John Deere Road is at 870 36th Ave., Moline.