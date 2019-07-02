Doctor warns against dangers involving fireworks

DAVENPORT — With the Fourth of July holiday season coming up shortly, many people will hit firework stands to buy firecrackers. Despite the excitement that comes along with them, there are dangers that surround them.

Local Four News spoke with Dr. Dierks of Genesis Medical Center in Davenport about how fireworks mishaps can lead to life altering injuries and be potentially fatal.

“I think fireworks can be enjoyed by everybody but it has to be done in a safe environment,” Dierks said. “We need to have close supervision. I wouldn’t recommend children using fireworks. Adults over 18 would be okay, but children unsupervised or any children, I would not advise to use the fireworks “

Dr. Dierks says parents should be mindful when their children use fireworks. He said something small like a sparkler that many people may consider harmless is anything but.

“Oh, sparklers can be very dangerous,” Dierks said. “The heat from a sparkler can exceed any other firework out there. The intensity of the heat can be much higher and can severely burn someone.”

According to Genesis Medical Center, 12,000 or more Americans will be injured from firework mishaps during Fourth of July celebrations .

People can avoid these injuries by doing the following provided by Genesis:

· Make sure the fireworks you want to buy are legal in your area before buying or using them.

· Never allow young children to ignite fireworks, including sparklers.

· Do not buy fireworks packaged in brown paper or tubing, which is often an indication that the fireworks were made for professional displays.

· Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.

· Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy, in case of a fire or other mishap.

· Never try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks. Soak them with water and throw them away.

· Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

· Light fireworks one at a time, then move away from them quickly.

· After fireworks are burned out, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding the device to prevent a trash fire.

· Light fireworks outdoors in areas clear of houses, dry leaves, grass or flammable materials.

· Do not smoke while handling fireworks.

· Ignite fireworks only on smooth, flat surfaces.

· Don’t place fireworks in containers before lighting.

· Alcohol and fireworks are a dangerous combination.