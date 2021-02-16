Dog alerts family to evacuate home on fire

A barking dog alerted a family that their home was on fire Tuesday, according to the Moline Fire Department.

It happened around 8:15 a.m. in a two-story home in the 200 block of 17th Avenue.

The fire department said the home had no working fire alarms, but the two occupants and their pets were able to evacuate unharmed and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

“First arriving fire units noted smoke coming from the second floor and immediately made an offensive, interior attack bringing the fire under control in approximately 25 minutes,” the department said in a news release. “Units remained on scene for an additional two hours performing salvage and overhaul along with searching for extension within the walls.”

Preliminary results showed that the fire appeared to be “electrical in nature and started within the walls of an upstairs living area,” according to the department.