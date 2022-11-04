A dog died Thursday in a house fire in Burlington, according to a news release from the Burlington Fire Department.

At 3:41 p.m. Thursday, the Burlington Fire Department responded to the 1400 block of Madison Avenue for smoke in the home. Firefighters arrived four minutes later to find a single-story structure with light to moderate smoke inside, but no fire at the time of entry.

The fire was in the kitchen and “had put itself out” prior to the homeowner coming home and discovering it filled with smoke, the release says. There were working smoke detectors, but no one was home at the time of the fire.

The single-family home sustained an estimated $20,000 in damages to the structure and $10,000 in damages to contents. The home was insured. Four cats survived and one dog died, the release says.

The fire started in the kitchen near the stove. The exact cause of the fire is undetermined, but is considered accidental and not suspicious in nature, the release says.

Nine Burlington firefighters responded to the initial call and were assisted by Alliant Energy. No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross was contacted to assist the family. Firefighters cleared the scene at 5:15 p.m.