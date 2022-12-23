A Muscatine man escaped injury but his home is a total loss and one of his dogs is missing after a fire Friday morning.
Firefighting efforts were hindered by the subzero temperatures and strong winds that fanned the fire.
The Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a report around 7:46 a.m. Friday of a fire at a home in the 100 block of West 9th Street in Muscatine.
Emergency crews found heavy smoke coming from the back of the home with several interior rooms involved.
A man who lived in the home was able to escape uninjured with one of his dogs. He said he was unable to convince another dog to leave. That dog has not been found.
Crews kept the fire from spreading to other nearby structures and it was considered under control at 9:33 a.m.. Crews remained on the scene to extinguish any hot spots.
The residence is considered a total loss with an estimated fire loss in excess of $150,000. The American Red Cross was called to assist the residents.
“With the roads being slick from the snow it slows our response and makes some responses – like driving the aerial up a slick hill — more challenging” Assistant Fire Chief and Fire Marshal Mike Hartman said in a news release. “We did have a slight issue getting the aerial ladder back in place due to ice.”
The street is expected to be icy until it warms up enough for salt to be effective, as the home is on a hill and the entire street got wet during the firefighting.
Muscatine Public Works Department sent crews to salt and sand the area and will return later in the day to treat the street again. The public is advised to steer clear of this location as the street will remain hazardous until temperatures rise.
