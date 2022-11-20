A Burlington man has his dog to thank for alerting him to a house fire Saturday night.

Burlington and West Burlington firefighters were called to the 800 block of Harrison Avenue on Saturday, November 19 at about 9:20 p.m. for a report of a house fire. They arrived to find smoke coming from a single-family home. The only resident was able to escape unharmed because his dog alerted him about the fire and a neighbor called 911 to report the fire. Firefighters located a fire in the basement and brought it under control within forty-five minutes.

Due to other ongoing emergency responses, Burlington firefighters responded with five personnel. Eight West Burlington firefighters responded on automatic aid. The Danville and Mediapolis Fire Departments helped to provide additional response coverage to the City of Burlington and West Burlington, as well as seven off duty Burlington firefighters and staff. Fire and smoke damages to the home were extensive and damage estimates are not available at this time. The fire remains under investigation and there were no injuries. Firefighters cleared the scene at 11:29 p.m.