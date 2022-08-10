You can celebrate the dog days of summer, literally, by bringing your pup(s) to Riverside Family Aquatic Center (3300 5th Ave., Moline) for a Doggie Dunk on Sunday, August 14.

Fees are $10 for one dog and one owner (regular admission fees apply for additional humans and

dogs). For the safety of all patrons and dogs, Moline Parks and Recreation asks that you only take your dog

to the time slot designated for their weight.

Under 40 pounds: 12 noon – 12:45 p.m.

40 to 80 pounds: 1:00 – 1:45 p.m. or 2:00 – 2:45 p.m.

Over 80 pounds: 3:00 – 3:45 p.m.

Rules and regulations: