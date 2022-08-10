You can celebrate the dog days of summer, literally, by bringing your pup(s) to Riverside Family Aquatic Center (3300 5th Ave., Moline) for a Doggie Dunk on Sunday, August 14.
Fees are $10 for one dog and one owner (regular admission fees apply for additional humans and
dogs). For the safety of all patrons and dogs, Moline Parks and Recreation asks that you only take your dog
to the time slot designated for their weight.
- Under 40 pounds: 12 noon – 12:45 p.m.
- 40 to 80 pounds: 1:00 – 1:45 p.m. or 2:00 – 2:45 p.m.
- Over 80 pounds: 3:00 – 3:45 p.m.
Rules and regulations:
- Proof of updated vaccinations required before entering (paper or electronic accepted).
- Puppies too young to receive rabies vaccination and dogs in heat will not be allowed.
- Please no aggressive dogs.
- For your safety, humans may only enter water up to knee level. Swimming will not be allowed.
- You must pick up your dog’s waste, bags will be available on site.