Bring out your pooches for a doggone great Easter egg hunt!

The City of Galesburg Parks & Recreation is hosting a Doggie Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 1. Three hunts are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., separated by dog sizes. Cost is $5 per dog, and you must show current rabies form to participate and sign waiver. Other activities are from 1:00-3:00 p.m., including pictures with the Easter Bunny.

The Doggie Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday, April 1, 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Connie Nott Dog Park at Inbinder Park, located at 1285 W. Carl Sandburg Dr., Galesburg. For more information or to register, click here.