Dogs and their owners enjoy another year of Dogtoberfest

Dogs of all sizes ran around Crow Creek Dog Park Sunday afternoon enjoying the nice weather and furry friends.

It was the eleventh year of Dogtoberfest.

The event raises money for the dog park.

“We don’t charge for our parks so it’s a chance for people who want to, to go ahead and support our park so we can maintain it well and so we can also make improvements,” said Kathy Behncke, Head of Crow Creek Dog Park.

Food trucks, raffles and dog musical chairs were just some of the activities going on for those attending.

“A lot of their dogs look forward to it every year, getting their goodie bag at the gate and then being able to hang out with their friends that they have from the dog park,” said Behncke.