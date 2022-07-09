The third annual Blue-9 KLIMB Classic will be July 14-17 at Jackson County Fairgrounds, Maquoketa. More than 350 dogs from across the United States will compete in dock diving, disc dog, fast cat and barn jump competitions.

All well-mannered, leashed and vaccinated pets are welcome. Admission is free for spectators.

Dogs will compete in:

Diving Dogs: A canine sport in which dogs are enticed to run the length of a dock and leap as far out into the water as possible to compete for height or distance.

Fast Cat : This coursing test has dogs chase a lure simulating a bunny for a 100-yard dash, with dogs running upward of 20 mph.

Barn Hunt: A sport where handlers and dogs work together to locate and alert to hidden rats in protective tubes through a maze of straw and hay bales.

Disc Dog: A sport where dogs sprint, leap, and fly to catch thrown discs. This beginner-friendly sport is especially fun to watch, the release says.

Freestyle Frisbee performances to music will be 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday on the main disc field, the release says.

“Try it” opportunities for dog owners to try the competitions are available for a small fee that will support the Jackson County Humane Society. Volunteers will be on hand to coach you and your dog through disc and agility skills.

Note: On Saturday, starting at 5 p.m., stock car racing will begin. Visitors should keep this in mind for dogs with sound sensitivities.