Dogs go missing in LeClaire; owners remain hopeful but pets haven’t been seen

Last month, dog owners in LeClaire said their dogs had gone missing.

What makes this so strange is that no one has seen the dogs in the small town.

Red has been missing since Nov. 15. Molly Vance isn’t losing hope that she’ll see him again running around in her back yard.

“You hear stories of other animals being reunited and you have hope, but then there’s the wonder if you’ll ever see your animal again,” said Vance. “We put up fliers, we’ve talked to neighbors. We know our neighbors pretty well. Nobody saw anything in the last month nobody has said anything.”

Mary Jo Slocum said her dog, Cookie, went missing on Nov. 20. She said usually when dogs go missing they’re found right away. But this time it’s different.

“I started noticing these are all within two weeks, and it’s the same thing: no sign,” said Slocum. “Usually someone sees them somewhere or says ‘Hey we see your dog running down Cody Road,’ or whatever.”

The dog owners live about a mile from each other.

If you happen to see Red or Cookie, police ask that you take them to the LeClaire Police Department.