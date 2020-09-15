Dogs have their day in Rock Island

The Fall Doggie Fest is happening this weekend

Rock Island Parks and Recreation is having a Fall Doggie Fest on Sunday, September 20 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Eleanor Wallace Dog Park and Hasselroth Park located at 28th Street and 78th Avenue in West Rock Island.

The event will feature a Dog Market that includes vendors that cater to dogs and their owners.

Other activities include a raffle for gift baskets, a Doggie Kissing Booth, make and take dog toys, and playing in the dog park.

“Through this fun event, we are hoping to raise funds for new features for the Wallace Dog Park including a double ramp platform, sit and stay tables, a leash post, tidy up trash receptacle, a pet waste station, and a dog park bench,” says Dan Gleason, Special Event and Fundraising Manager.

The event is free and open to the public.

Dogs must be leashed and dog park rules must be followed.

Parking is available at the Campbell Sports Complex. Enter through the west entrance.

For more information, contact Rock Island Parks and Recreation at (309) 732-7275.