Is your dog a real character? See if they’re ready for the stage and come to Timber Lake Playhouse’s dog auditions for Annie and Legally Blonde.

Timber Lake Playhouse announces auditions for dogs on Monday, June 6. Two dogs are needed for this summer’s shows, “Sandy” from the musical Annie and “Bruiser” from the musical Legally Blonde. “Sandy” is a stray who finds “Annie” on the streets and they instantly become best friends. “Sandy” must be able to stay, come, sit, and be an overall well-trained dog. “Bruiser” is a Chihuahua who is comfortable being held. “Bruiser” also must be able to bark on command. Any small dog who can be held is welcome to audition. Auditions will take place on the Timber Lake Playhouse stage.

Rehearsals for Annie begin on June 17 with performances from June 30 – July 10. Rehearsals for Legally Blonde start on July 1 with performances from July 14 – 24. “Sandy” and “Bruiser” won’t be called for every rehearsal but must be available for every performance. Owners will also be expected to attend necessary rehearsals and performances.

Information for all dog auditions can be found on the Timber Lake website or by calling the Box Oﬃce at (815) 244-2035. The Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Road in Mt. Carroll, IL.