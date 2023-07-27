After officials executed a search warrant on the 1700 block of Highway 130 in Tipton on Wednesday, 39 dogs were found living in unsafe conditions, according to a news release from the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded to complaints of alleged dog neglect, the release says.

The release says the dogs have been safely removed from the property, and have received veterinary evaluations and treatment, and are now under the care of the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation continues.

“The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office is committed to upholding animal welfare laws and ensuring the responsible parties are held accountable,” the release says,

Assisting the sheriff’s office was the Cedar County Attorney’s Office, the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, Tipton Veterinary Clinic, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, and Cedar County Emergency Management.

“Additional information will be released if and when any criminal charges are filed,” the release says.