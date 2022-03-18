Five of 42 dogs rescued from the mobile home in Fruitland, Iowa last month are now ready for adoption at the Muscatine Humane Society, 920 S. Houser St., Muscatine.

Some of the dogs available for adoption at Muscatine Humane Society, 920 S. Houser St.

Chris McGinnis, the director of the shelter, says five other dogs have already been adopted, and 13 more should be ready to go in roughly two weeks. Four of the older ones unfortunately passed away or had to be euthanized, but 38 made it, McGinnis said.

On Feb. 24, 2022, the Muscatine Police Department charged Douglas Elshoff, 65, and Karen Elshoff, 61, with 42 counts of animal neglect, in accordance with Iowa Code Section 717B.3. Both were released on a promise to appear in court. All dogs continue to be housed and treated at the Muscatine Humane Society.

On Feb. 10th, the Muscatine Police Department, with assistance from Muscatine Animal Control and the Muscatine Humane Society, rescued 42 dogs from a single mobile home in Fruitland.

Two of the 42 dogs rescued from a mobile home last month in Fruitland, Iowa.

That day, police received an anonymous tip regarding allegations of animal neglect occurring at 150 Main Street, Fruitland. The tip alleged that a couple were living in a mobile home with an excessive amount of dogs, according to a Feb. 17 release. The overcrowded conditions in the mobile home were suspected of causing severe health issues for the dogs.

The Muscatine shelter posted on Facebook that they need six more pens for the dogs. “The 42 dogs taken in have never even experienced grass beneath their feet! Pens will give them that luxury while providing containment,” the post says.

To contact the Muscatine Humane Society, email humanesoc@machlink.com or call 563-263-7358.