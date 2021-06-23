Dohrmann to seek re-election on Davenport City Council

Davenport 5th ward Alderman Matt Dohrmann announced his intentions to seek re-election for a second term on the Davenport City Council.

“It has been an absolute honor to serve the residents of Davenport’s 5th Ward, and I am excited to build upon our success in my second term. Davenport faced many challenges during my first term as Alderman, but because of the resilience of the people of Davenport and strong leadership on City Council, Davenport’s best years are still ahead of us,” said Dohrmann.

He outlined his top priorities as follows:

• Investing in our future starts by investing in our neighborhoods. I will continue to fight for investment

towards neighborhood infrastructure and the Davenport Dream project. In addition, I will continue to

work with City Staff to expand our neighborhood reinvestment and address the abandoned building

crisis our neighborhoods are facing.



• I am committed to public safety and will continue to prioritize the safety of our families. I will continue

to support our first responders and will continue to work with our community partners to find a

comprehensive solution to addressing crime within our community



• Building upon the relationships I have already formed with the Village of East Davenport, the Campus

Hilltop Village, the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce and Visit Quad Cities, I remain committed to

Economic Development; both small and large.

City Council elections are set for November later this year.