Dohrn donates $50,000 to library/Y joint facility

Dohrn Transfer Company, a Rock Island-based transportation, warehouse and logistics services company, announced Tuesday that the company is donating $50,000 to the Rock Island Library/YMCA collaborative facility.

“We are excited for the opportunity to help the YMCA and library use the former Tri-City Jewish Center to give kids in our community a much needed, accessible health and wellness facility,” said Heather Dohrn, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Dohrn Transfer. “This center will have a positive impact on many generations of the people right in our community and we are proud to be a part of it.”

The Two Rivers YMCA and the Rock Island Public Library announced in July that a joint capital campaign to create a new facility at the Tri-City Jewish Center had reached 90 percent of its $7.8 million goal for renovations.

Focusing on area youth, the library/YMCA facility will have a gymnasium for health and exercise activities along with a kitchen to support the Nourish food program. In addition to reading materials, the library will also have JobNow online career preparation and skill development services for young adults.

“Rock Island has always been home to our company. We have over 400 employees in the Quad Cities,” said Dohrn, “Personal touch is one of our core values and that means that we want to support our community. Not only have we committed to the library/YMCA project financially, but we also look forward to volunteer opportunities in which our employees can participate.”

Dohrn Transfer has partnered with Quad Cities Kids Against Hunger to assemble meal packets, CASI to clean and repair the facility, QC Pollution Solutions to pick up trash and the Arc of the Quad Cities to paint the building.