At 6 p.m. Thursday, April 6, City of Bettendorf Assistant City Administrator Jeff Reiter and Community Development Director Mark Hunt will be offer a presentation packed with material for area entrepreneurs.

“Doing Business in Bettendorf” will be held at Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Registration is suggested, but not required, and can be made here or by calling the library at 563-344-4175.

The program will cover steps to consider when starting a business venture: finding a business location, permits, zoning, codes, and available local incentives. For more information, visit here.