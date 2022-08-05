On Friday, Aug. 5 at approximately 11:28 a.m., the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported Domestic Battery complaint in progress at the Rock River Town Homes complex in Carbon Cliff.

The suspect was observed leaving the area in a vehicle and a deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, according to a release from Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect driver fled and crashed just after he started to flee. He ran from the crashed vehicle on foot, but was apprehended shortly after.

The suspect will be facing multiple local charges. Additionally, he has two outstanding warrants for his arrest, the release said.

One is out of Rock Island County for Failure to Appear on a Domestic Battery Charge, which has a $50,000 bond. The other is out of Muscatine County (Iowa) for Controlled Substance, Failure to Affix Drug Tax Stamp, and Eluding, which has a cash bond of $25,000.

The case is still under investigation at this time; no further information was available.