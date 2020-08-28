Domestic violence on the rise in Kewanee, Quad Cities area

Kewanee is seeing a rise in domestic violence cases during the pandemic.

Police there made 49 arrests so far this year. That already matches the total for 2019. Kewanee’s police chief, Troy Ainley, says there are more cases because people are spending more time at home.

“We never want to see violence in the home,” Ainley said. “Especially with children also present, because it can have long lasting effects in their future development.”

Of those 49 arrests for domestic violence in 2020, 35 of them have come since March 13. In the same period of time last year, 20 arrests were made.

“We forsee that continuing until normal returns,” Ainley said. “Or the new normal. And we want to see those numbers drop. But until we see kind of an end to this, I think this will continue.”

But Kewanee may be a part of a trend in the greater Quad Cities area. Family Resources says requests for domestic violence survivor services have been on the rise as well. They say in addition to physical abuse, you also need to be on the lookout for emotional abuse–Like partners being forced to not go out to see friends and family.

“Sometimes particularly with emotional abuse, people don’t classify that as abuse, if they’re not getting a broken bone or a black eye or something like that,” Ali Brokaw, Family Resources Survivor Services Supervisor said. “But emotional abuse, that name-calling, that putting somebody down, cutting people off from their supports, those things are still power and control and are still abuse and not ok.”

Local 4 News filed public records requests for domestic violence in Bettendorf, East Moline, Moline, Rock Island and Davenport, to see if they were facing similar trends, but have yet to hear back.