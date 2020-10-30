Domestic violence survivor encourages others to seek help

There is a concern among domestic violence advocates that cases of abuse may be going unreported during the pandemic.

Zachery Nielsen, a survivor services supervisor for Family Resources, said people may be hesitant to seek help.

“Crisis line calls have gone down, [but] that doesn’t mean that it’s happening less and less in our communities,” he said. “Maybe you don’t have a room in your home or in your apartment where you can close the door and make a safe phone call to a crisis line and get help.”

Ann Marie Mau is a domestic violence survivor. She was scared when she left her relationship.

“I was absolutely terrified. I was covered head to toe in bruises,” she said.

She suffered both emotional and physical abuse. Her partner was always concerned about where she was. She found tracking devices planted by her partner, and had no access to finances. She knew it was not safe to stay.

“I felt sort of defeated,” she said. “I didn’t have a home.”

“It was an argument to get $20 to pay for my son’s swimming lessons.”

Nielsen said having no freedom in a relationship is a warning sign.

“Don’t just think of power and control in a physical sense, like someone is over-powering me. It can be financial, it can be emotional.”

If someone shares their struggles with you, he gave this advice.

“Be really understanding. Just continuously support, ask for what they need.”

Mau is moving foward and encouraging others to find strength and help.

“There are resources out there to help you. You are not alone,” she said.

Abusive relationship warning signs include (via hotline.org)

Telling you that you never do anything right.

Showing extreme jealousy of your friends time spent away from them.

Preventing or discouraging you from spending time with friends, family members, or peers.

Insulting, demeaning, or shaming you, especially in front of other people.

Preventing you from making your own decisions, including about working or attending school.

Controlling finances in the household without discussion, including taking your money or refusing to provide money for necessary expenses.

Pressuring you to have sex or perform sexual acts you’re not comfortable with.

Pressuring you to use drugs or alcohol.

Intimidating you through threatening looks or actions.

Insulting your parenting or threatening to harm or take away your children or pets.

Intimidating you with weapons like guns, knives, bats, or mace.

Destroying your belongings or your home.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact these resources:

Family Resources

National Domestic Violence Hotline