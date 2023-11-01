The American Red Cross urges blood and platelet donors to make and keep donation appointments now to help hospitals re-stock blood products for patients ahead of the holiday season.

Donors of all blood types are needed, especially type O blood donors and those giving platelets to help recover from a significant shortfall in donations throughout late summer and fall, according to a Red Cross release Wednesday.

Patients are counting on lifesaving care now and all season long. Those ready to help can schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting the Red Cross website HERE or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

As a thank-you, and to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film “Elf,” and create holiday cheer, all who come to give Nov. 10-30 will receive an exclusive pair of “Elf” + Red Cross socks, while supplies last. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/Elf for details.

The upcoming Blood Drives in the QC region will be: