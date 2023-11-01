The American Red Cross urges blood and platelet donors to make and keep donation appointments now to help hospitals re-stock blood products for patients ahead of the holiday season.
Donors of all blood types are needed, especially type O blood donors and those giving platelets to help recover from a significant shortfall in donations throughout late summer and fall, according to a Red Cross release Wednesday.
Patients are counting on lifesaving care now and all season long. Those ready to help can schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting the Red Cross website HERE or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
As a thank-you, and to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film “Elf,” and create holiday cheer, all who come to give Nov. 10-30 will receive an exclusive pair of “Elf” + Red Cross socks, while supplies last. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/Elf for details.
The upcoming Blood Drives in the QC region will be:
- Aledo: Nov. 21, 2023: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., VFW Hall, 106 SW 3rd Ave.
- Cambridge: Nov. 16, 2023: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. John Vianney Church, 313 S. West Street.
- Galesburg: Nov. 22, 2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Knox Agri Center, 180 S. Soangetaha Rd.
- Hooppole: Nov. 15, 2023: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hooppole Community Center, 1404 Washington St.
- Moline: Nov. 20, 2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross of Quad Cities, 1100 River Drive.
- Morrison: Nov. 16, 2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Mary Catholic Church, 13320 Garden Plain Road.
- Rock Falls: Nov. 13, 2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., East Coloma Elementary School, 1602 Dixon Road, and Nov. 27, 2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Rock River Christian Center, 1800 Prophet Road.