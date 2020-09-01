Donation-only restaurant gives a taste at MLK Center

A new cafe coming to Rock Island next year, is giving folks in need a taste of what they’re cooking.

The Nest Cafe will be a donation-only restaurant, but today they went curbside at the Martin Luther King Junior Center.

The founder of the restaurant, Laura Mahn, says that everyone will be able to help people who are hungry, even if they can’t afford it.

“When the restaurant is open we will have if people are not able to donate anything, we want everyone to know that they still have something of value to give,” Mahn said. “And so people will be able to volunteer in exchange for a meal.”

The Nest Cafe is expected to open next year.