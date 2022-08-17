Just days after 198 dogs were rescued from a hoarding situation in Sherrard, people from across the Midwest are coming together to help.

Hundreds of monetary and supply donations were dropped off at the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday alone, and were later brought to the Mercer County Animal Control center, where the dogs are staying. People working at the sheriff’s office say within just a few hours Tuesday morning, they had already filled an entire truck bed full of donated supplies and dropped it off at animal control.

Some people who came to donate say that when they went shopping for supplies in Aledo, it was hard to find dog food, as many stores had been bought out.

“I went to Walmart and almost all the dog food was sold out,” said Andi Plumlee, a woman who owns a farm in Alexis, Illinois. “So we decided to get some blankets and then just give some cash so that they could buy what they need.”

Plumlee said she knew she wanted to donate the minute she heard the story that morning, especially since she has a farm and knows what it’s like to have to feed a lot of animals.

“I just saw that there was 200 dogs, and I know to feed our animals it costs a lot, and I know it takes a lot and they eat every day, two to three times a day sometimes,” Plumlee said.

On top of donations, other people helped by taking some dogs back to shelters. That included Theresa Zuro with Collie Rescue of Greater Illinois, who drove all the way from the suburbs of Chicago to help.

“We brought back ten, I actually hooked up my horse trailer,” Zuro said. “We were able to fit six large crates in there, and then Gail drove along with a minivan, I think she fit four. So we were able to take ten back.”

Zuro is now looking to foster the collies she took from the hoarding situation, but also wants to continue helping Mercer County Animal Control, since she saw first hand that they need the help.

“They are blowing through supplies, and I think the vet care, I think I saw numbers of it’s probably going to be close to 40-thousand dollars,” Zuro said.

Items topping animal control’s wish list include food, blankets, cash for vet bills and other items, and pine shavings, since the dogs aren’t potty-trained.

While this situation is still far from resolved, some say that at the very least the last few days have been encouraging.

“In the world we live in today with so much violence and hatred, you often forget there are still compassionate people out there,” Zuro said.

If you want to help out, another way you can donate is through the mail. Mercer County Animal Control is P.O. Box 188 in Aledo.