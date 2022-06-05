Plans are underway for the 2022 Muscatine 4th of July Celebration. The community parade, an activity coordinated by Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GMCCI), will get underway promptly at 4 p.m. Monday, July 4, in downtown Muscatine.

This year’s theme is “Blast from the Past” where we encourage people to celebrate their favorite decade with patriotic flair. GMCCI will give away a grand prize of $300 cash to the Best of Show float. To qualify, the parade entry must be a float and align with this year’s theme.

Please visit here for a parade packet or stop by the chamber office at 100 W. 2nd St. Deadline for parade entries is 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 21. No late entries will be accepted. The parade is free for individuals/non-profits and fireworks sponsors and $100 for businesses/advertisers.

GMCCI and the Keep Muscatine Beautiful organization has teamed up again for Almost Fireworks Fest on the Riverfront. The event will take place from 5-8 p.m. The event features live music, food vendors, beverage tent, bounce houses, and more. Following Almost Fireworks Fest, the Honor Guard ceremony will be in front of Pearl City Station. The Muscatine Symphony Orchestra will perform, with freworks over the Mississippi at dusk.

GMCCI, which also coordinates the Muscatine 4th of July Fireworks, seeks financial support to fund and ensure a successful 2022 display. The costs to provide a quality fireworks display continue to rise for Muscatine and the surrounding area.

Each year it takes about $20,000 to purchase the fireworks display and to cover the associated expenses surrounding this community celebration. The fireworks are entirely funded by local businesses and individuals.

Donations can be made with a debit card/credit card over the phone or in-person. Checks can be mailed to Muscatine Chamber of Commerce Foundation, 100 W. 2nd St., Muscatine, IA 52761.