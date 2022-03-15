Iowa American Water is leveraging the nationwide awareness campaign taking place during the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Fix a Leak Week to highlight water conservation tips for homeowners, property owners and businesses in the communities it serves.

The annual Fix a Leak Week (March 14-20) is a national campaign led by the EPA each year that helps raise awareness about leaks and other water issues that contribute to water waste within homes.

“As part of Iowa American Water’s commitment to help better serve customers, we utilize Fix a Leak Week to help people understand where and how to spot common problematic leaks to help improve home safety and support water efficiency and conservation,” said Brad Nielsen, vice president of operations for Iowa American Water.

According to the EPA, the average residence in the U.S. loses 10,000 gallons of water per year thanks to seemingly minor leaks. With more than 110 million households in the U.S., this equates to more than one trillion gallons of water lost every year because of leaks in the home.

Moreover, it is estimated that the average homeowner can reduce his or her water bills by 10 percent simply by addressing leaks.

“Many people may not realize that even the smallest leaks can waste thousands of gallons per year,” Nielsen said. “The average leaks in a home can account for 10,000 gallons of water wasted annually. For example, at a rate of one drip per second, a faucet can waste more than 3,000 gallons of water per year. Fortunately, most common leaks are easily detectable and correctable.”

Iowa American Water is committed to fixing leaks by replacing or upgrading water infrastructure to provide safe, clean, reliable, and affordable drinking water to customers, the release says.

In 2021, Iowa American Water invested over $22 million in water system infrastructure improvement projects in the communities it serves.

A downloadable leak detection kit is also available in English and Spanish through Iowa American Water’s website under Water Information > Detecting Leaks.

Iowa American Water also offers these starter tips for detecting leaks: