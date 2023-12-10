If you’ve ever thought, “there’s a lot of trash here” during the holidays, you’re right. Household waste in the United States increases by about 25% on average between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. That stuff doesn’t have to end up in the landfill, recycle it!

The Waste Commission of Scott County reminds residents they can recycle many holiday items through curbside and drop-off recycling programs, including:

cardboard boxes, such as those from electronics, toys, and shoes;

wrapping paper tubes;

paper gift/shopping bags;

tissue paper;

plain paper wrapping paper;

greeting cards and envelopes (even photo cards);

newspapers, advertisements, magazines, and catalogs;

plastic bottles and jugs;

glass bottles and jars;

aluminum and steel cans.

Cookie and popcorn tins can be dropped in the recycling cart or drop-off recycling programs. Light strands can be recycled, but not in the curbside recycling cart. Holiday lights, along with batteries, computers, monitors, televisions, printers, digital cameras and video game systems, are considered electronic waste, or e-waste. They may be dropped off 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 – 11:30 a.m. on the first Saturday of the month at the Electronics Recovery Center, 5650 Carey Avenue in Davenport. There is no charge to residents of Scott and Rock Island counties. Bettendorf and Davenport collect large e-waste items at the curb on their bulky waste/recycling days and take them to the Electronics Recovery Center. Any electronics containing sensitive data should be taken to the secure Electronics Recovery Center during business hours.

Not all holiday debris can be recycled, including:

plastic bags and films;

Styrofoam;

wrapping paper with metallic foil or glitter;

bows;

ribbons;

artificial Christmas trees.

These items are considered contaminants in the recycling process and should be placed in the garbage or reused. All recyclables must be placed loosely in their cart with the lid closed for collection. Cardboard placed outside the cart cannot be collected. Cardboard pieces that do not fit inside the cart can be broken down to fit or be recycled at any of the drop-off locations around the county. Click here for more information, including a list of drop-off locations or call (563) 386-9575.