Don’t be left behind in Hiney Heroes free diaper pickup on Dec. 16

Free diapers will be available for pickup on Dec. 16 at the Rock Island County Health Department.

The Rock Island County Health Department is again partnering with Hiney Heroes to provide free diapers to Quad-City families.

This drive-through, socially distanced event will be 1-3 p.m. on Dec. 16 at the health department, 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island. Families can receive 50 diapers per child. Masks are required for everyone age 2 and older. Hiney Heroes asks that children be in the car.

“Diapers strain the finances of many families, especially during the holiday season,” said Janet Hill, chief operating officer and public information officer of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We are proud to work with Hiney Heroes to help our families.”

According to Hiney Heroes, one in three QC families have a diaper need. Disposable diapers cost up to $80 a month per child, and no state or federal safety-net program allows benefits to be used for diapers.

Families can pick up diapers from garages at the back of the health department parking lot (closest to UnityPoint-Trinity). They ask that families keep two lines of traffic entering the parking lot: one for diapers and one for WIC and other health department services. Staff members will direct traffic.

Hiney Heroes offers help to local families through the generosity of others. If you wish to donate to this nonprofit organization, visit its website at hineyheroes.com. All donations are tax exempt.

The donation drop-off sites are:

2301 69th Avenue, Moline — M-F 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sat. 8 a.m.-noon.

3796 State Street, Bettendorf — M-F 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat. 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

For more information, visit hineyheroes.com.