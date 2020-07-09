‘Don’t fear the swab’: Here’s what the process is like to get tested for coronavirus in Rock Island County

The Rock Island drive-thru testing site has been extended through Sunday.

“There has been such a demand for testing that they wanted to have two additional days,” says Janet Hill, Chief Operating Officer with the Rock Island Health Department. She says you shouldn’t fear the swab.

“This one does not go as far back as the testing that was first being done. It takes about 20 seconds. I’m just thinking most people can endure things for about 20 seconds, and this isn’t that bad,” says Hill.

We wanted to go through the process to show you what you can expect when getting tested.

After providing your license and insurance card (if you have one), you are then met with documentation. After about 10 minutes of waiting in line, they came right to the car window to administer the test.

The nasal swab is applied to both nostrils, and the test itself takes about 20 seconds.

Health experts say you should receive a call with your test results within three to four days.

“If they do not pick it up, they will not leave a message for privacy concerns, but you can call back that number. So just be watching for an (888) 297-7208 number.

Hill says it’s important to know your status.

“The World Health Organization (WHO) says the two ways we’re going to get on top of this is widespread testing and widespread contact tracing,” says Hill.

It’s also worth mentioning there are plenty of the swabs; it’s the actual chemical agent that’s used to test the swabs that are in high demand.